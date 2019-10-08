Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 224 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.36. 123,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,605. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $161.82 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.