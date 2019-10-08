Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 42,138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,138 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.47. 1,591,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

