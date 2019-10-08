Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 495 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 221,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,635. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

