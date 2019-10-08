China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.96

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $19.05. China Fund shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Fund were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

