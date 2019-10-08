Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $205,581.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $205,581.00 and approximately $860.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01025416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031287 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,506 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

