Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,974,242. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

