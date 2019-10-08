Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.94. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 8,396,188 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,041,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 247,841 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 479.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

