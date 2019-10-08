Clams (CLAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,268.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 50.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00014403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Clams has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $179,268.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clams has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012656 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,433,295 coins and its circulating supply is 3,805,938 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

