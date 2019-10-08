Class (ASX:CL1) Trading Down 0.3%

Class Ltd (ASX:CL1)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.48 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.51 ($1.07), 161,457 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.51 ($1.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 million and a PE ratio of 19.80.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Class’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, insider Matthew Quinn purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,480.00 ($34,382.98).

Class Company Profile (ASX:CL1)

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

