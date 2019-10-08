Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,092 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,635. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

