Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 177,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,126 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Premise Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 370.6% in the first quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 514,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 405,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 273,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,988 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

