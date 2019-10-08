Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.94. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

