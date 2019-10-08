Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.05. 62,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

