Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,576,000.

EEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,107,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

