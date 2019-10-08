Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $871,000 in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

SHYD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.