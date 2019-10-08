Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,757. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

