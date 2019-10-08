Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. 159,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,592. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

