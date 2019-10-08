Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 1,015,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.