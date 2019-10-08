Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $150.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,098. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $173.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,619 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Coherent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

