Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

COHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.17. 2,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Coherent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Coherent by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 5.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coherent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

