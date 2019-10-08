COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.19. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

