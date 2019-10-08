COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,412. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.50.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

