ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $131.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00868433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,571,697,965 coins and its circulating supply is 11,530,656,138 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

