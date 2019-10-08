Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

