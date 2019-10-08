Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

