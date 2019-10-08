CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

CVLT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 362,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,175. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

