CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 380,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,197. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

