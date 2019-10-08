Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

CCU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,606. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $552.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 156.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 33.3% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 119.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.