Comparing Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) & HF Foods Group (OTCMKTS:HFFG)

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkaline Water $19.81 million 3.42 -$6.68 million N/A N/A HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.29 $6.35 million N/A N/A

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkaline Water presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Alkaline Water’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alkaline Water is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Risk & Volatility

Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkaline Water -22.16% -263.88% -76.52% HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Alkaline Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Alkaline Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

