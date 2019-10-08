Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $357.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.03 million and the highest is $373.00 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $322.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

