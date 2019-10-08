Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $191,915.00 and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.