ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of CNOB opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

