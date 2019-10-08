Contrasting Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and NI (NYSE:NODK)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NI does not pay a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.85 $27.16 million $1.38 9.86 NI $212.37 million 1.79 $31.08 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Insurance and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.58% 6.09% 1.43% NI 16.37% 12.45% 7.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats NI on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

