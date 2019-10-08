Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

EXR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.36. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $98,366.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,558. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

