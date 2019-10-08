Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,018,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,105,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,823. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

