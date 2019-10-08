Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,119. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.