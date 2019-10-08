Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.97.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.