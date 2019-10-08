Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.33. 4,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

