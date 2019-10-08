Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,959 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 1,573,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

