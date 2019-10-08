Cooper Financial Group Buys 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,189.58. 74,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.