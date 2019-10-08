Cooper Financial Group Has $1.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,008 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,523. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.