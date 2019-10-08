Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 228.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 252,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 48.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 7.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,263,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,288,000 after buying an additional 84,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

