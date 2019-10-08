Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 5.4%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.53, 758,394 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,064,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market cap of $309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia acquired 15,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

