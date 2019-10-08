CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CorePoint Lodging from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CPLG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,060. The stock has a market cap of $574.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

