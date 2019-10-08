Corrado Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of I.D. Systems worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 511,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDSY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 108,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.26. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDSY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.