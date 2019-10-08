Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM remained flat at $$116.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,772 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4245 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

