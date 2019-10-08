Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,132. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $84.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

