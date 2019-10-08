Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.76. 45,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,684. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $203.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7548 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

