Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.80. 719,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,664. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

