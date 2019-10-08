Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $169.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of CBRL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,386. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 149,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $25,723,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,697 shares of company stock valued at $55,418,693. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

